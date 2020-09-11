Evans Feed and Livestock Supply accepting donations for animals displaced by Creek Fire

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Evans Feed and Livestock Supply in Madera is accepting donations for animals that were displaced due to Creek Fire.

The supply center says there are multiple locations in Madera and the foothills that have taken in small and large animals and say they will be delivering supplies to locations with animals in need.

The center will be accepting donations until they are no longer necessary.

If you would like to donate, contact the Madera store located at 241 E or call Amy Evans at (559)-673-9420.

