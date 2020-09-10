Evacuees escaping Creek Fire, some taking shelter at local evacuation points

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KGPE) — As the Creek Fire is forcing many out of their homes, some are finding refuge at Red Cross evacuation points.

One evacuee from North Fork is waiting out the fire at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds. He says he just wants to get his family back together and get home.

Some evacuees who have their own mobile homes, like Carmen Cibulskis, are staying at the fairgrounds.

“We try to be prepared for stuff live this. This is the second time we’ve been evacuated, so we have this trailer here, and we keep it stocked ready to go,” Cibulskis said. “My wife is sick, and she was really feeling bad, so they got a room for her in Oakhurst, which was great, but that only lasted one night.”

He says the hotel she was staying in was also evacuated, so now she’s in Fresno with family.

Cibulskis says they’ll be heading back home to North Fork as soon as they can.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.