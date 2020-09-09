Evacuations increasing due to the fast-growing Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Hundreds of people evacuating their homes due to the Creek Fire, and some having to be rescued due to blocked roads.

Mark Witcher is an evacuee who thanks first responders.

“Snatching us out of those fires and they did an excellent job, and I will never forget it,” said Witcher.

Usually, the Red Cross would house the evacuees but due to COVID-19 evacuations are anything but the norm.

Nicole Maul is the spokesperson with Central Valley Red Cross. Maul said they are doing what they can to protect everyone during this pandemic.

“People know the red cross for their large shelters right. But due to COVID-19, we are prioritizing hotels which is the right thing to do with social distancing,” said Maul.

Maul said they are here to help those in need and will set up families at hotels if they have been displaced by the Creek Fire.

Aleyah Tavares dropped off dog food donations at the evacuation site at Clovis North High School.

“It is wonderful I really didn’t expect for there to be this much of a response,” said Tavares.

Tavares said there is a lot of peopel and their animals in need for help.

“It’s pretty sad and scary that we already have so many displaced people and animals already and it just adds to it,” said Tavares.

The Red Cross with the help from volunteers are helping victims get through an unfolding disaster.

“What you are seeing is people who need access to resources like a safe shelter, food, all of those basic human essentials, and what you are seeing here is compassion in action,” said Maul.

