Evacuations in place for Power Fire near Corrine Lake in Madera County, 10% contained

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Evacuations are in place for Power Fire in Madera County between Auberry and North Fork, 100 acres have burned with a 10% containment.

Fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire near Kerchkoff and Corrine Lake at Powerhouse Road. The fire started Saturday just before 6:00 p.m.

Public Information Officier, Jamie Williams with Madera County Fire says one home and one outbuilding have been destroyed, with a threat to other homes and buildings in the area.

Authorities say three injuries have also been reported, it is unknown if it’s residents or fire crews.

Mandatory #wildfire evacs for portions of Roads 235, 222, Corrine Ranch and Box Canyon. Powerhouse Road is closed at 222. Evac Info Ctr @ 57911 Old Mill Site Ct, North Fork.

Don’t wait for an evacuation order to leave if you feel threatened. Call 559-675-7770 for assistance. pic.twitter.com/9OZWHQnswU — Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) July 12, 2020

Mandatory evacuations are still in place for the following areas:

Road 222 from Carmen Ranch Road to Kerchkoff Lake (Bridge)

Corrine Lake Road from 222 to 235 including Box Canyon Road.

Road 235 from Kerchkoff Lake (Bridge) to Corrine Lake Road.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Sunday a total of 205 fire personnel are assisting with the fire including 20 engines, four water tenders, three helicopters two air tankers, four bulldozers, and one air attack.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.