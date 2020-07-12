KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Evacuations in place for Power Fire near Corrine Lake in Madera County, 10% contained

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Madera County Sheriff’s Office

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Evacuations are in place for Power Fire in Madera County between Auberry and North Fork, 100 acres have burned with a 10% containment.

Fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire near Kerchkoff and Corrine Lake at Powerhouse Road. The fire started Saturday just before 6:00 p.m.

Public Information Officier, Jamie Williams with Madera County Fire says one home and one outbuilding have been destroyed, with a threat to other homes and buildings in the area.

Authorities say three injuries have also been reported, it is unknown if it’s residents or fire crews.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place for the following areas:

  • Road 222 from Carmen Ranch Road to Kerchkoff Lake (Bridge)
  • Corrine Lake Road from 222 to 235 including Box Canyon Road.
  • Road 235 from Kerchkoff Lake (Bridge) to Corrine Lake Road.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Sunday a total of 205 fire personnel are assisting with the fire including 20 engines, four water tenders, three helicopters two air tankers, four bulldozers, and one air attack.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know