Evacuations and road closures lifted for Mineral Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Evacuations and road closures were lifted for Mineral Fire on Monday, CalFire says.

Fire officials says this includes all mandatory evacuation orders and warnings affected by the Mineral Incident– including the opening of all roadways including SR-198, as well as all other affected roadways.

Firefighters and equipment will continue working along the roadsides. They are asking drivers in the area to proceed with caution.

