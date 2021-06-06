Evacuation warnings issued for some Madera County residents due to wildfire

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A wildfire has forced several evacuation warnings for homeowners in Madera County on Sunday.

The ‘Buck Fire’ burning in Madera County has reached 59 acres and firefighters have stopped all forward progression.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation warnings for residents who live on Monarch Road and Ellerbrock Station Road and within a one-mile radius of Road 660 and Road 612.

The evacuation warnings tell residents to monitor the situation and prepare to immediately take action due to this potential threat to life and property.

The sheriff’s office said to not wait for an evacuation order if any residents feel threatened by the fire. They recommended that those with livestock and pets should leave immediately.

They’ve also sent out information regarding pre-evacuation precautions and what to do if you become trapped in a vehicle, on foot or in your home.

If residents are in need of evacuation assistance call (559) 675-7770 or 9-1-1 for emergencies.

Officials say that 150 firefighters responded to the fire.