Evacuation points set for residents of Fresno and Madera Counties

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Two evacuation centers are in place for residents of Fresno and Madera counties for those having to evacuate due to the Creek Fire.

“One thing that is different this year with evacuations and evacuees is COVID-19, we are not or I should say Red Cross is not putting as many people into shelters where they’re mixing a lot of families,” Fresno County Sheriff Lieutenant Kathy Curtice.

Mountain residents and holiday visitors alike are seeking shelter from the Creek Fire.

“You know this is prime time, we have a lot of people that are in the backcountry, a lot of people that are camping,” Curtice said.

Overnight on Saturday, airlifted evacuees from Mammoth pool sheltered at the Fresno Convention Center. They were given breakfast Sunday morning thanks to the Central California Food Bank.

“We are now at Clovis North High School, so for Fresno county residents, we’re encouraging you to check in there, for Madera county residents please come by the Oakhurst community center.”

Due to COVID-19, the Red Cross is stressing they say if possible – evacuees should try to seek shelter at another family member’s home or go to a friend’s home – or someplace else to limit possible exposure.

“COVID-19 has changed how we operate, but it hasn’t changed what we’re doing to help people, it just looks a little bit different.”

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says evacuees should have a plan, including a meeting point for family members.



“We always tell people to only take the bare minimum at the time that the evacuate and its always a reminder that it’s just those most important things that they need immediately.”

This includes phones, chargers, prescription medications, important documents, computer hard drives, and pets.

“Include some extra cleaning supplies, include face coverings because we will be requiring that of folks who come by our evacuation points.”



“If you don’t have an evacuation order or warning, but you feel that you are in danger, please leave.”