Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings from SQF Complex Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuations warnings due to SQF Complex Fire Wednesday afternoon.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux downgraded the following area from evacuation order to a voluntary evacuation warning:

Balch Park Road from Blue Ridge Drive to the Battle Mountain Monument



Officials say a voluntary evacuation warning means people living in the area are able to return to their homes, but should still be ready to evacuate if fire conditions change.

Areas east of Sequoias National Forest boundary, from intersection of Highway 190 and Balch Park remain in evacuation orders.

Alpine Village

Cedar Slope

Pyles boys Camp

Redwood Drive

Sequoia Crest

The SQF Complex Fire has charred 160,908 acres and remains 65% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

All remaining Evacuation Orders and Voluntary Evacuation Warnings remain in place.

