Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings from SQF Complex Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuations warnings due to SQF Complex Fire Saturday morning.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux downgraded the following area from evacuation order to a voluntary evacuation warning:

Nelson Drive, from the intersection of Nelson Drive and Skyline to the end of Nelson Drive

Officials say a voluntary evacuation warning means people living in the area are able to return to their homes, but should still be ready to evacuate if fire conditions change.

Road Closures

The SQF Complex Fire has charred 166,318 acres and remains 65% contained as of Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

