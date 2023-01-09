MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued in the Bass Lake area in Madera County.

According to officials, an evacuation order has been issued for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding. Madera County officials say there is an immediate threat to life. and this is an evacuation order to leave immediately.

The area is being closed to public access. People in the area are to take action immediately according to officials with Madera County.

If you are in need of evacuation, they say to please call 911. An evacuation shelter is to be determined.