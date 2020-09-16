Evacuation order and warning updates for Tulare County

TULARE, California (KGPE) – Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings are issued in Tulare County due to the SQF Complex Fire that’s now grown to over 107,000 acres. One of the main concerns in today’s briefings was the safety of animals.

Tulare County Sheriff, Mike Boudreaux has been with the sheriff’s office for more than 30 years.

“It’s one of the biggest fires that I’ve ever seen or been a part of,” said Tulare County Sheriff, Mike Boudreaux.

Evacuation warnings and orders continue to grow as the sheriff says the fire continues to grow outward causing mandatory evacuation orders and warnings.

“It’s starting to spread like fingers and a spiderweb to the Northeast and Northwest that’s where our areas of concern become with some of these other areas like Springville and Three Rivers.”

Boudreaux says one of the main concerns officials are getting ahead of is taking care of animals.

“We’re able to save those animals and so that’s what we’ve been primarily working on this morning.

Tulare County’s Animal Services and Farm Bureau say don’t wait until the evacuations are mandatory–they start to go to work when warnings are first issued.

“Sheriff Boudreaux has said over and over again…that is when you need to get your animals out, don’t wait until it’s a mandatory evacuation,” said Cassie Heffington the animal services manager at Tulare County Animal Services.

Around 150 animals, so far, have come to the evacuation centers.

“It’s a lot of logistics and it can’t be done in a day, some of these projects and some of these evacuations really do need to be organized over two or three days,” said Tricia Stever Blattler, the executive director for the Tulare County Farm Bureau.

Woodlake Rodeo is one of five animal evacuation centers, so far here in Tulare County.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.