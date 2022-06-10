FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will be providing free meals during the summer while school is out.
The program will run June 14, through Aug. 12 Monday to Friday, except for July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 17 sites listed below.
|Figarden Elementary
|6235 N. Brawley Ave.
|Jefferson Elementary
|202 N. Mariposa St.
|Turner Elementary
|5218 E. Clay Ave.
|Cooper Academy
|2277 W. Bellaire Way
|Fort Miller Middle
|5117 E. Tulare Ave.
|Sequoia Middle
|4050 E. Hamilton Ave.
|Terronez Middle
|2300 S. Willow Ave.
|Tioga Middle
|3232 E. Fairmont Ave.
|Wawona K-8
|4524 N. Thorne Ave.
|Yosemite Middle
|1292 N. Ninth St.
|Bullard High
|5445 N. Palm Ave.
|Edison High
|540 E. California Ave
|Fresno High
|1839 N Echo Ave.
|Hoover High
|5550 N. First St.
|McLane High
|2727 N. Cedar Ave.
|Roosevelt High
|4250 E Tulare Ave.
|Sunnyside High
|1019 S. Peach Ave.
The district says it will also serve breakfast and lunch to students enrolled in summer school.
An app and interactive website will be available for parents and guardians to see information on menus each day. The app will include images and descriptions of food items as well as nutrition and allergen information.