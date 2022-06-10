FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will be providing free meals during the summer while school is out.

The program will run June 14, through Aug. 12 Monday to Friday, except for July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 17 sites listed below.

Figarden Elementary6235 N. Brawley Ave.
Jefferson Elementary202 N. Mariposa St.
Turner Elementary5218 E. Clay Ave.
Cooper Academy2277 W. Bellaire Way
Fort Miller Middle5117 E. Tulare Ave.
Sequoia Middle4050 E. Hamilton Ave.
Terronez Middle2300 S. Willow Ave.
Tioga Middle3232 E. Fairmont Ave.
Wawona K-84524 N. Thorne Ave.
Yosemite Middle1292 N. Ninth St.
Bullard High5445 N. Palm Ave.
Edison High540 E. California Ave
Fresno High1839 N Echo Ave.
Hoover High5550 N. First St.
McLane High2727 N. Cedar Ave.
Roosevelt High4250 E Tulare Ave.
Sunnyside High1019 S. Peach Ave.

The district says it will also serve breakfast and lunch to students enrolled in summer school.

An app and interactive website will be available for parents and guardians to see information on menus each day. The app will include images and descriptions of food items as well as nutrition and allergen information.