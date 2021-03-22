‘Enough is enough’: $21,000 reward for information in connection to murder of Fresno food vendor

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno leaders are asking the community for any information that could help lead to the arrest of the person responsible for killing 45-year-old Lorenzo Pérez. He was shot in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon while working as a street vendor.

“You wouldn’t think that something like this would happen in broad daylight. In the middle of a neighborhood. To me, that’s the scariest part about this,” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said.

The incident occurred on the 900 block of Pierce Avenue. Balderrama said Pérez was working when a man went up to him, had a conversation with him and then shot him in the head.

The city is now offering a $21,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Pérez leaves behind a wife and four children, ages 15, 13,9 and 1, said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

“A food vendor who’s out there working trying to provide for his family who was shot in broad daylight, executed. Enough is enough,” Dyer said. “That’s four children that are going to grow up without a father in this community.”

Pérez was known in the community as a hardworking man. Kids would often ask their parents for money to buy corn from him.

“They’d come running. Dad, dad, please give me money and they’d grab whatever I had in my wallet and go and if they didn’t have enough, he’d let them slide,” said a neighborhood resident who didn’t want to be named. “The guy was a really nice guy, really great guy.”

Pérez is the second food vendor killed in the last four months.

“This has become a trend of attacking food vendors in our community,” Fresno City Council President Luis Chávez said. “Food vendors are off limits and the reason for that is these are hard-working individuals that have to go out to work in our neighborhoods whether it’s safe or not.”

Pérez is the 20th homicide in an already deadly 2021. At this time in 2020, the city had five homicides.

Chávez and Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria have created a GoFundMe for the family.

“This definitely struck a chord with me. It pissed me off because people are just trying to make ends meet in this community,” Soria said.

Those with information are asked to call the police or detective Romero at 559-281-4140. Balderrama said callers can remain anonymous.

“I think what we really need is the community rising up saying we’re not going to put up with this. When we see something like this, we’re going to report it,” Balderrama said.