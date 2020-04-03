COVID-19 Information

EMTs and paramedics taking extra precautions during COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – First responders like EMTs and paramedics play a vital role in responding to requests for assistance.

Whether it’s COVID-19 related or not, these men and women are taking extra precautions on the daily.

“Paramedics and EMTS, first responders they are coming to work because they know they are needed in this community,” said Edgar Escobedo with American Ambulance.

He said first responders go to calls each day even with the potential of coming across a patient with COVID-19.

“There is fear,” Escobedo said. “But our employees know that they have the gear they need to protect themselves.”

The company has had to implement changes when responding to calls.

One way is by wearing personal protective equipment.

“So as a paramedic my first job if you were the patient is to put on my protective equipment a mask, gloves. I would introduce myself to you ask you to put on a mask and then begin to assess you,” Escobedo added.

When COVID-19 is suspected in a patient, first responders are trained to notify all who may come in contact with the person, especially the health provider of where the patient is taken.

After responding to a call, where a patient had symptoms the ambulance unit will be de-contaminated.

“We do that through the walls, the gurney and the gear that we carry,” Escobedo explained. “Every person needs to have the confidence to know that if you have an emergency we are going to be there and we are going to be there ready to respond and care for your loved one.”

