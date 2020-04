Empresa Bitwise en Fresno capta la atención del Gobernado de California por página con empleos disponibles

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the creation of a new website aimed at connecting those who are unemployed with jobs in California, and Bitwise Industries is one of the companies making it happen.

Onwardca.org aims to help those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The website connects people with services for things like food and child care and can assist them with finding a job.