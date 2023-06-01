The warm sun rays and longer days are calling. So, it’s natural to start thinking about shedding those extra pounds gained during the colder months.

A “summer slimdown” is a popular goal for many, and it’s an excellent opportunity to jumpstart your fitness journey and achieve your best beach body.

Here are my 5 tips for staying on track:

Set Realistic and Measurable Goals: You want to be able to measure your progress. Whether that’s the scale, how you feel, how well your clothes fit, or your energy levels, you want to be able to measure something, but it should be realistic. It’s great to have a big goal in mind, but focus on the little goals that will get you there eventually. Create a Plan: If you fail to plan you plan to fail. I always eat better and do better during the week if I take an hour or two on Sundays and make a plan for the week including what I will eat and when I will eat it. I also make sure to plan for workouts and walks. Prioritize Movement: This can look different for everyone. I make movement my top priority every day, which is why I do it first thing in the morning. Even if I don’t have time for a full gym workout I will carve out 30 minutes for a brisk walk. Sleep. Take It Day by Day: It can be daunting to decide to make a lifestyle change or even a 6-week change, but much easier to commit to a plan for a single day. And if you veer off track you can always start fresh tomorrow – don’t put it off till Monday!

We should also be celebrating our wins and enjoying our summers, so I like to join in on the fun with healthier alternatives.

Fringe protein bars are a great thing to have on hand when people around you are indulging, you’re crunched for time, or you just need a pick-me-up. Fringe protein bars are naturally high in protein, antioxidants, and nutrients. Each bar is made with different adaptogenic and superfood ingredients such as raw cacao, hemp, and others. They’re gluten-free, plant-based, and supercharged with clean, real food. They have 0 grams of added sugar – naturally sweetened using only dates. Free of artificial sweeteners & flavors, preservatives, added sugar, gluten, soy, dairy,

When your friends are celebrating, you want to stay on track cheers with Peak Cocktails. Peak Cocktails are crafted with ingredients that work for you – not against you! They relax your mind and body, boost your fitness recovery, support better sleep, and lower stress levels with zero guilt -just 35 calories and no added sugar. Peak cocktails don’t contain alcohol, caffeine, or artificial ingredients