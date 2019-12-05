Eleven-year-old raises money for fallen Navy officer from Lemoore

WINTER SPRINGS, Florida (KSEE/KGPE) – An 11-year-old boy honored a fallen Naval officer from Lemoore by including him on his long-standing tradition to run a mile for each slain member of law enforcement.

Zechariah Cartledge’s Running 4 Heroes became a non-profit earlier this year. He raised money for Lemoore native 23-year-old Oscar J. Temores by running in his honor.

The U.S. Navy master-at-arms died Saturday night after a crash in Virginia Beach.

