Election workers needed for upcoming Fresno County Elections

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters, Brandi Orth, is seeking Fresno County residents interested in actively participating in County elections as Election Workers and Election Outreach Coordinators.

These part-time paid positions will help to support elections activities throughout the County during peak election season.

Elections Workers provide support to elections activities during peak election periods.

These individuals will assist the public with inquiries related to voter ballots and the voting process.

Complete job description and application information is available HERE.

