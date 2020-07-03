Educators worried about reopening schools as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — There are about six weeks left in summer before students are asked to return to school in the fall. Some school districts are scrambling to figure out a plan by meeting health department guidelines before schools reopen.

President Manuel Bonilla of the Fresno Teacher’s Association says the clock is ticking and they are still waiting for an action plan from the school district on ways to reopen. Causing some anxiety among teachers as they patiently wait for guidance.

“If there is one word that comes down to it it’s anxiety over not knowing what the specific plan is,” said Bonilla.

Bonilla said they have spoke among themselves and have come up with a list of procedures and actions they want to see the school district address before they make plans on opening.

“That’s exactly why we are putting out a document that says here are the procedures that need to be addressed because it’s not done in detail just yet and here are the questions that need to be answered because I need to know, educators need to know, students need to know,” said Bonilla.

It’s those unknowns that could have school districts scrambling to meet the health guidelines still being finalized on the local, state, and federal levels.

The top health officer in Fresno County, Dr. Rais Vohra, recognizing how fast the school year is approaching to get everyone on the same page.

“We are working together with all of the superintendents in the county to make sure they have all the information that they need,” said Dr. Vohra.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond says the increase of positive COVID-19 cases could mean the return of virtual learning for the upcoming fall school year.

“To see cases spiking in this state and across the nation and so that means we have got to put safety first and we have to continue to monitor to see what happens and see if we will be in a position to re-open,” said Thurmond.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.