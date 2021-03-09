Educator of the Week: Mrs. Schmidt at Washington Academic Middle School

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Michele Schmidt is a student parent advocate at Washington Academic Middle School in Sanger where she oversees at-risk students and helps them complete their academic goals.

“Middle school is already a really challenging time for these kids and some of these kids have even greater challenges,” said Schmidt.

Since Sanger Unified is still doing distance learning Mrs. Schmidt will check in on her students virtually.

“Big part of our job is building relationships and connection with the students and their parents so that has been something that has been challenging for us,” said Schmidt.

When a student completes a goal of theirs or their grades improve Mrs. Schmidt will hand deliver a goodie bag congratulating them for their hard work.

Jesse Gonzalez nominated Mrs. Schmidt and nominated her for going above and beyond for her students.

“She loves to meet with her kids and loves to connect with her kids on a daily basis, “said Gonzalez.

He says its inspiring to see her go above and beyond for her students. Especially during this pandemic.

“It’s amazing to see them light it up it is like a Christmas tree lighting up they are so excited to see people who care about them,” said Gonzalez.