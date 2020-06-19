What school in a pandemic will look like, according to Fresno Unified

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Unified School District gave a glimpse of what it will look like for students returning to the classroom this fall.

Superintendent Bob Nelson announced Thursday the district’s plans and precautions, as well as show what schools will look like inside if parents and students choose to return.

“There’s no perfect answer to ‘how do you open schools in a pandemic?,'” trustee Carol Mills said.

But staff members have been working on a plan.

Nelson laid out more than a dozen protocols the school district will have in place. He opened the doors to Bakman Elementary to show exactly what’s in store.

Plans include providing students and staff with face masks, staggering lunches, and making hallways one-way.

“We are providing social distancing by having them sit on either side of the desk rather than right next to each other,” Bakman Principal Melissa Jones said.

Classrooms were set up for full capacity to give parents an idea of what it would look like even though a recent survey found just 75% of families plan to send their children back to campus.

Nelson acknowledged 6 feet of distance is not possible in all classrooms.

“I just think it’s important to know there are no easy options in the current scenarios and there are no options that feature no risks about what school will look like for the upcoming year. Every available option connotes risk.”

Nelson said masks will be required, but they’ll also be flexible, putting the student’s best interest first by looking at health concerns and sensory issues.

He said guidelines are evolving, but they want parents to know the intent is to get students who want to return back in school safely.

“We miss them terribly. We can’t wait. It’s been hard not seeing their faces,” Jones said.

If families decide not to send their children back, they will have several chances throughout the year to change their student’s status from learning at home to returning to the classroom.

Nelson said they are updating parents as the school year approaches and asking for them to notify the district if their children will be returning or not.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.