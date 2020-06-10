West Hills Community College District receives $75,000 in COVID-19 support

FRESNO, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) –West Hills Community College District received a $75,000 donation from Chevron to help with relief from COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation will help fund computers and internet hot spots for students after the college announced most classes were switching to online only in March.

“We have some students in the district who do not have computers at home or access to the internet,” said Alex Perez, Executive Director of the West Hills Community College Foundation.

“West Hills has tried to provide laptops and hotspots to as many students as we can, but we need the help of donors like Chevron to meet the need in our district. Their gift will help students attend classes online and finish their degrees.”

