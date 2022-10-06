SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California State University, California Community Colleges, and the University of California issued a joint statement following the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision that DACA violates federal law.

Officials of the institutions expressed being “deeply troubled by the decision.” Still, they said they support the decision to allow current DACA recipients to avoid immediate disruption to their lives and to seek extensions of their DACA status.

“We remain fully committed to working with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and our students, faculty, and staff to advocate for permanent pathways to citizenship so undocumented Californians can pursue their academic and professional goals without fear of deportation.” University of California officials

For 10 years, DACA has protected thousands of undocumented students in California and hundreds of thousands across the United States from deportation while giving them the opportunity to pursue higher education. Today, these students are first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, and other critical professionals positively contributing to the communities and the economy.

Thursday’s ruling doesn’t allow new DACA applicants to get into the program.

Nevertheless, officials with the University of California stated that undocumented and DACA students can enroll and stay enrolled in California’s public colleges and universities.

What DACA students should do now: