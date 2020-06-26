Watch Live: Fresno State to announce plans for fall semester, numerous changes in store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — University officials on Friday are expected to discuss plans for a combination of in-person and virtual learning for the fall 2020 semester at Fresno State, as well as other measures that will guide fall instruction and campus life.

Fresno State’s plans are based on a directive announced in May from the California State University system.

The plan, which was approved by the CSU Chancellor’s Office, allows for a limited daily campus population of about 2,200 students, faculty and staff during the fall semester.

Out of that number, the university said about 1,340 students will be enrolled in 128-on-campus courses. This compares to the 4,168 on-campus courses offered in fall 2019 for 24,139 students.

For the students, faculty and staff that do return to campus, they can expect numerous changes.

Fresno State will offer optional baseline COVID-19 testing and is “highly encouraged” to all students, faculty and staff who return to campus in the fall. Daily health screenings and temperature checks will also be conducted.

Face masks will be required to be worn in public spaces on campus and during in-person classes, consistent with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order and updated state public health guidelines.

The university said classroom space will be reduced by 70 to 80% for social distancing. This includes spacing desks at least six feet apart in classrooms and seats will be removed or taped off in lecture halls. Classrooms will be cleaned after each session

“This plan upholds our ability to provide high-quality educational experiences and steady academic progression for our talented students while also mitigating the risk of infection among our campus community members and their families,” said President Joseph Castro. “We very much look forward to another strong academic year, as we continue to boldly educate and empower our students for success.”

The university’s plan for the fall 2020 semester created by a 19-member task force of students, faculty, staff and administrators in consultation with the county Department of Public Health and follows local, state and federal guidelines.

As for athletics, the final plan for fall 2020 sports practices and competitions is pending further guidance from Newsom’s office, state health officials, CSU Chancellor’s Office and the Mountain West Conference.

Fresno State said it expects a decision later this summer.

