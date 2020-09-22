Waiver approved: These Central Valley schools are allowed to reopen

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s Department of Public Health released a list of schools approved to reopen, and 20 of them are in the Central Valley.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, schools located in counties on the state’s monitoring list may apply for a waiver from the local health officer to open an elementary school for in-person tuition. Health officials say the waiver is only applicable for grades TK-6.

Over 600 schools applied for the waiver; 11 were denied.

Fresno County schools receiving a waiver to reopen include:

Clay Joint Elementary School District

Fresno Christian School

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

St. Anthony’s Catholic School

St. LaSalle Catholic School

Kerman Christian

Hume Lake Charter School

Kings County schools receiving a waiver to reopen include:

Kings Christian School (K-6)

Mary-Immaculate Queen School – Lemoore

Armona Union Academy

St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School

Hanford Christian School

Tulare County schools receiving a waiver to reopen include:

Saucelito Elementary

Hope Elementary

Central Valley Christian Academy (K-6)

Sierra View Jr. Academy (TK-6)

George McCann (TK-2) and (TK-6)

Dinuba Jr. Academy (K-2) and (K-6)

St. Aloysius

St. Paul’s School (TK-2) and (TK-6)

St. Anne’s Catholic School (TK-2) and (TK-6)

Zion Lutheran School (TK-6)

Merced County schools receiving a waiver to reopen include:

Our Lady of Miracles

Dos Palos Elementary (TK-2)

Bernhard Marks Elementary (3-5)

