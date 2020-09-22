Waiver approved: These Central Valley schools are allowed to reopen

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s Department of Public Health released a list of schools approved to reopen, and 20 of them are in the Central Valley.
According to Tuesday’s announcement, schools located in counties on the state’s monitoring list may apply for a waiver from the local health officer to open an elementary school for in-person tuition. Health officials say the waiver is only applicable for grades TK-6.
Over 600 schools applied for the waiver; 11 were denied.
Fresno County schools receiving a waiver to reopen include:
- Clay Joint Elementary School District
- Fresno Christian School
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help
- St. Anthony’s Catholic School
- St. LaSalle Catholic School
- Kerman Christian
- Hume Lake Charter School
Kings County schools receiving a waiver to reopen include:
- Kings Christian School (K-6)
- Mary-Immaculate Queen School – Lemoore
- Armona Union Academy
- St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School
- Hanford Christian School
Tulare County schools receiving a waiver to reopen include:
- Saucelito Elementary
- Hope Elementary
- Central Valley Christian Academy (K-6)
- Sierra View Jr. Academy (TK-6)
- George McCann (TK-2) and (TK-6)
- Dinuba Jr. Academy (K-2) and (K-6)
- St. Aloysius
- St. Paul’s School (TK-2) and (TK-6)
- St. Anne’s Catholic School (TK-2) and (TK-6)
- Zion Lutheran School (TK-6)
- St. Aloysius
Merced County schools receiving a waiver to reopen include:
- Our Lady of Miracles
- Dos Palos Elementary (TK-2)
- Bernhard Marks Elementary (3-5)
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.