Visalia Unified’s superintendent is getting ready for retirement

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – Visalia Unified Superintendent Tamara Ravalin announced she will retire from that position at the end of the summer.

Ravalin has served Visalia Unified for eight years – the last two being the school district’s superintendent.

“What is good for our students, what is going to keep our students and our staff safe, keep them motivated, you know everybody was stressed all of us,” said Ravalin.

The global coronavirus pandemic impacted everybody’s life; Ravalin said it tested her ability as a superintendent and pushed her to advocate for her students.

“I’m pretty stubborn, that can be a positive and a negative. I think you have to stay the course and do what’s right for students and the staff so that they can take care of students,” said Ravalin.

Ravalin says she will be retiring soon – but before she does she wants to help get her faculty and staff ready for the next school year.

“And some of our students haven’t been in school for almost a year and a half almost and so we really should focus on social and emotional relationships and well-being,” said Ravalin.

Ravalin said she is proud of the work her board has done but she still has some goals for Visalia Unified: one being an emphasis on mathematics and science.

“Seems like we struggle a bit with math and science and really to make our economy better and our community stronger we need to have those areas strengthen,” said Ravalin.

Ravalin said she will work through the summer and will officially retire at the end of August.