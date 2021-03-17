Visalia Unified welcomes middle and high school students back to campus beginning March 25

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — With Tulare County’s move into the red tier, Visalia Unified School District’s middle and high school campuses will welcome students back for in-person learning in a hybrid model beginning March 25.

Middle and high school students will attend classes in the morning or the afternoon, just like the district’s elementary students, said Superintendent Tamara Ravalin. Students whose parents selected full-time distance learning will remain in distance learning.

Families of students returning to campus are urged to familiarize themselves with Visalia Unified’s 2020-2021 Return to School Planning Guide and school waiver, which provides detailed information on its health and safety protocols before their students return. Both documents can be found on the district’s homepage.

Safety protocols and directional signage have been put in place at all secondary campuses, the district said. Administration at each campus has communicated the safety plans with their staff and all staff have received district COVID-19 protocol training.

Students on campus will be required to follow safety measures include social distancing, wearing face masks, and hand hygiene. Students will be required to social distance while in the classroom and follow directional signage when walking on campus.

On March 25, all in-person 7 to 12 grade students will receive their meals on campus, while full distance learning students can pick up their meals at any middle or high school campus every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. beginning March 24.

While the county has entered the red tier, the district said it will follow state guidelines and not allow spectators at school sporting events until April 1. As county and state guidelines change, updates will be sent to students and parents.