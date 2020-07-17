Visalia Unified to offer both in-school and distance learning

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Unified will offer both in-school and full distance learning when the new school year begins in August, according to a planning update released by the district Thursday.

School officials say there will be two options for parents: a hybrid model, which provides some at-school learning and some at-home learning, and full distance learning, which will be fully online and require a one-semester commitment.

Visalia Unified says families who choose to send their students back to school will be asked to conduct daily COVID-19 symptom checks. The schools will also implement physical distancing, modified schedules, and increased sanitation.

However, school officials warn that the plan for reopening could change at any time due to the ever-changing state of the coronavirus pandemic.

