Visalia Unified to delay return of in-person instruction for third through sixth-grade

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Unified School District will delay the return of in-person instruction for third through sixth-grade students, according to a school district statement released Thursday.

Officials with the district say that was based on the guidance of the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency. The district will delay the return to in-person instruction – but add that there will be no change for students in preschool through second grade who have already begun in-person instruction.

Students in preschool through second grade whose parents chose in-person instruction will continue to attend school in person. All students whose parents chose full distance learning will remain on full distance learning.