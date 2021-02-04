Visalia Unified to decide whether or not to bring more students into the classrooms

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – Visalia Unified will decide next week whether or not to bring fifth and sixth graders back to the classrooms for in-person tuition.

The school district allowed some preschoolers through second-grade students to return in December, then third-grade and fourth-grade students were allowed back last month.

District leaders say the decision will be based on current COVID-19 case numbers in Tulare County, available staffing, and the impact on the district’s transportation system.

“With all of the protocols that we have in place, the CDC and the California Department of Public Health are finding transmissions at school sites are very, very low. extremely low,” said Superintendent Tamara Ravalin.

The school district’s plan to bring back fifth-grade and sixth-grade students will be discussed at next Tuesday’s school board meeting.