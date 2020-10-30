Visalia Unified School District’s waiver to reopen elementary school sites approved

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Unified School District said Friday it has received the go-ahead from local and state health officials to hold in-person classes for its elementary school students.

Elementary students in grades TK through 2nd return Nov. 30, while students in grades 3rd through 6th return on Dec. 7.

Elementary school principals in the district sent a short survey to parents during the week of Oct. 19 to collect information on the decision to return to campus for in-person instruction or choose full

distance learning.

School officials say preliminary results from the survey show 61% of parents have chosen in-person learning, whereas 39% of parents have chosen full distance learning.

If families selected full distance learning for their children, then those students will remain in full distance learning the remainder of the school year.

School site administrators will be providing information to families regarding instruction, safety

protocols, transportation, and meals in the coming days.

