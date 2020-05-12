Virtual senior celebrations set for Fresno Unified students

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Congratulations graduate balloon

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – As physical graduations remain on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresno Unified says it will hold virtual Senior Celebrations for its high schools.

The celebrations are scheduled to begin on May 21. Each will recognize seniors and include student and staff videos, the certification of graduates, and the turning of the tassel.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Proud parents can watch the event on PBS Channel 18, Comcast Xfinity Channel 91, or AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, as well as through the Fresno Unified website.

A schedule of the upcoming celebrations can be viewed below:

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know