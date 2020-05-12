Virtual senior celebrations set for Fresno Unified students

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – As physical graduations remain on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresno Unified says it will hold virtual Senior Celebrations for its high schools.

The celebrations are scheduled to begin on May 21. Each will recognize seniors and include student and staff videos, the certification of graduates, and the turning of the tassel.

Proud parents can watch the event on PBS Channel 18, Comcast Xfinity Channel 91, or AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, as well as through the Fresno Unified website.

A schedule of the upcoming celebrations can be viewed below:

