Virtual race will commemorate Merced Union’s 2020 graduates

MUHSD Virtual Run, Walk, Ride for Grads

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A race you can complete on your own time is about to go online.

Merced Union High School District is inviting the community to take part in a virtual race. Participants can run, walk, or bike their choice of a 5k, 10k, or half-marathon.

District officials say the event is both a way to commemorate the Class of 2020 and serve as a fundraiser for the Amanda Garcia Scholarship, an Atwater High graduate who lost her battle with cancer in 2018.

MUHSD Virtual Run, Walk, Ride for Grads

The school district has already posted a link to sign up for the virtual race. Participants can take part between Jun. 5 and Jun. 14.

