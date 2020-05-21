Virtual race will commemorate Merced Union’s 2020 graduates

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A race you can complete on your own time is about to go online.

Merced Union High School District is inviting the community to take part in a virtual race. Participants can run, walk, or bike their choice of a 5k, 10k, or half-marathon.

District officials say the event is both a way to commemorate the Class of 2020 and serve as a fundraiser for the Amanda Garcia Scholarship, an Atwater High graduate who lost her battle with cancer in 2018.

The school district has already posted a link to sign up for the virtual race. Participants can take part between Jun. 5 and Jun. 14.

