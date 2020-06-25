Virtual Extreme Registration to start at Fresno City College

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Enrollment at Fresno City College for the 2020 fall semester is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the creation of ‘Virtual Extreme Registration.’

College officials say students can register with a phone call. Phone lines will be open every Wednesday until Aug. 5, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. the number is 559-442-8226.

Fresno City College classes will be predominantly online in the fall, with some exceptions.

More information can be found at www.fresnocitycollege.edu.

