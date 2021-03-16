Central Valley school districts finalize in-person instruction plans

The clock is ticking for Fresno Unified parents to choose whether they will or won’t be sending their students back for in person learning.

Fresno Unified sent out a parent survey to get answers from families and results are due by midnight tonight.

Heather Allen with Fresno Unified said so far they have 70% of their student body responses.

“Our model to return to in person for the families who select it is a hybrid model so students would be on campus two days a week either in a Tuesday Wednesday grouping or in a Thursday Friday grouping,” said Allen.

Allen said they will still offer online learning for those families who do not wish to return to in person learning yet.

Along with ensuring that families who do return to keep their same teachers.

“Whether they are picking online or if they are picking hybrid, we are really prioritizing that relationship between student and teacher we will do everything in our power to not change student teacher assignments,” said Allen.

Madera Unified just finished their parent survey.

Babatunde Ilori with Madera Unified said the survey results showed close to 70% of their student body wanting to return to in person instruction.

The district said because of the high number they will be staggering students’ attendance for the return to in person learning.

“So, starting next week it is kind of exciting because it has been a full year now since we have had our students here for in person instruction,” said Ilori.

Next week on March 22nd TK- first grade will return. Then, grades second through 3rd will return on March 25th.

That following week is MUSD spring break which is March 9th through April 5th.

After their spring break grades 4th through 6th will return to in person instruction on April 6th.

“By the first week of April we will have basically all of our grades up to 6th grade, but we are staggering it to be safe because of COVID,” said Ilori.