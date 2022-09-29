doctors of mixed race, of different sexes, in the study room, study human anatomy, on the skeleton. Young medical students at medical university

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UCSF Fresno Latino Center for Medical Education and Research (LaCMER) is accepting applications for the Doctor Academy Programs at Caruthers and Sunnyside high schools.

Students who are interested in careers in the medical field can apply online from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1 by clicking here.

UCSF will also have informational sessions for parents and students on the following days:

Monday, Oct. 10, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Caruthers High School Media Center, 2580 W. Tahoe Ave, Caruthers, CA 93609

Caruthers High School Media Center, 2580 W. Tahoe Ave, Caruthers, CA 93609 Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sunnyside High School Library, 1019 S. Peach, Fresno, CA 93727

Sunnyside High School Library, 1019 S. Peach, Fresno, CA 93727 Wednesday, Nov. 2, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sunnyside High School Library, 1019 S. Peach, Fresno, CA 93727

These meetings are open to eighth-grade students who are interested in careers in healthcare and medicine and their parents. They will learn about the admission requirements for the Doctors Academy, program expectations, and most importantly, how to apply.

Staff members will be available to answer questions and provide in-person assistance with the online application.

For eighth-grade students interested in the Caruthers program and living outside that school district are required to obtain an inter-district transfer approval.

Information about the middle school programs with the UCSF Junior Doctors Academy will be released in spring 2023 here.