University High wins 2022 Fresno County Academic Decathlon title

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – A team of students from University High School was crowned as the winner of the 40th Annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon on Saturday.

Other winners included Clovis North High School’s team in the runner-up spot and Sanger High School’s team in third place.

This year’s event featured 23 teams, each made up of 12 students who competed in 10 examinations, a speech, an interview, and an essay before taking on Saturday’s Super Quiz.

Members of University High School’s academic decathlon team. (Photo: Fresno County Office of Education)

With Saturday’s win, University High School’s team has now secured a spot in the Virtual California State Decathlon, which will be hosted from March 1-12 in Sacramento.

The winning team of March’s event will advance to the Virtual National Decathlon on April 21-23.

More than $8,000 in scholarships will be awarded to participating students.

You can find the list of winners from the 40th Annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon, below:

Top 5 Team Scores Overall:

University High School Clovis North High School Sanger High School Firebaugh High School Design High School

School Division: 1

Christian Castillo from Clovis East High Elena Romero from Sanger High Lucas Donnelly from Buchanan High School

School Division: 2

Isabel Angres from Clovis West High Ariba Suhail from Clovis North High Lynelle Orosco from Hoover High

School Division: 3