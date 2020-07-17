United Way hosting back-to-school backpack and supply drive for children in Kern County

Three students sit back and read books on the floor in school.

KERN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — United Way of Kern and The Blessing Corner will be having a back-to-school drive and donation event next week for Kern County school kids.

The organization says the goal is to provide 3,000 new backpacks with school supplies to children in need.

“As we continue our mission to reach affected individuals during this difficult times, we have utilized our HELPKERN.org campaign to partner with individuals and organizations who are willing to make a difference in our community.”

The back-to-school drive will be on Wednesday, July 22 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside the United Way office located at 5405 Stockdale Highway.

The following items are needed:

Backpacks

Notebooks

Pens & pencils

Markers & color pencils

24-count crayons

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Mouthwash and deodorant

United Way of Kern is also taking monetary donations. If you can’t make it to the event you can make a donation by visiting their website.

