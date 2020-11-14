Unexcused absences are up across the state, many educators worry distance learning is contributing to kids skipping school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — For the first time, the California Department of Education released numbers on unexcused absences from their 2018-2019 academic school year. The data showed 39.5% of absences went unexcused.

Ambra O’Connor is the Executive Director of Prevention and Intervention for Fresno Unified. O’Connor said they noticed attendance down back in March when schools initially went to distance learning.

“So, when the coronavirus first hit, we had school closure and our attendance was very spotty,” said O’Connor.

Back in August Fresno Unified noticed out of their absences 5% of students said they did not go to school due to lack of technology. However, O’Connor said now that number has decreased to only 1%.

“Family situations like we have a lot of families right now who have lost their house and are living in motels so there are other situations that could cause unexcused absences,” said O’Connor.

O’Connor said the district has a three-tiered process to figure out why students are missing school.

The first tier is preventative and is phone calls home to see why absences have not been excused.

The second tier is getting Fresno Unified employees involved or in some cases even a social worker. The third tier is involving a student attendance review board to look at the cause of numerous absences.

“Some care providers aren’t familiar with technology,” said O’Connor. “So, if parents are working then it might be grandparents who are supporting students. So, making home visits and showing them how to log on and doing anything we can do.”

Clovis Unified spokesperson Kelly Avants says they too saw an increase in absences.

“Running around 93% / 94% attendance when we typically see a 95 or 96% attendance rate in the last part of the school year,” said Avants.

Avants said keeping students engaged during this pandemic is crucial.