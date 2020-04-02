UC, CSU, independent Calif. colleges agree on college admissions & placement amid COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California K-12 education leaders and the state’s college and universities announced an agreement Thursday concerning college admissions and placement amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a joint statement.

The agreement follows the University of California’s adoption of new admissions standards on Wednesday.

The State Board of Education and the California Department of Education said it identified the means to support a range of distance learning, strategies for flexibility in grading and guidance for adjustments of local graduation requirements through new guidance for the state’s K-12 schools.

The state’s colleges and universities, including the UC system, the California State University system, California Community Colleges, and the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities have offered the following assurances concerning undergraduate admissions and transfers from in-state two-year colleges:

Re-evaluation of the financial needs, as well as the eligibility for federal and college financial aid, for families whose circumstances have changed

Acceptance of credit/no credit grades in lieu of letter grades for A-G general education high school courses completed in winter/spring/summer 2020

Flexibility associated with the receipt of official transcripts and confirmation of admissions offers, including deferments of deposits or fees where needed

Flexibility and support for students currently enrolled in dual enrollment course offerings

For community college students seeking to transfer to a four-year university: Acceptance of credit/no credit in lieu of letter grades in “golden four” and general education/prerequisite courses completed at a community college in winter/spring/summer 2020

For more information from each system:

“As educators, we understand the anxieties triggered by the many uncertainties students now face and trust these accommodations provide a measure of relief,” the joint statement said. “We look forward to the days far past this pandemic when we can welcome back our students and greet new ones with a handshake or a hug.”

