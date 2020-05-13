UC campuses unlikely to fully reopen in fall due to COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –The University of California system said Wednesday its campuses are not likely to fully reopen for in-person classes for the fall because of COVID-19.

The 10-campus university system is “carefully planning for a wide range of possibilities” as it works to protect the health and safety of the UC community during this unprecedented time, said Claire Doan, spokeswoman for the UC Office of the President.

The UC’s decision follows the California State University’s decision Tuesday to hold a majority of its classes online at its 23 campuses amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UC is exploring a mixed approach with some instruction delivered in classroom and lab settings, while other classes will be primarily online.

It is not clear how the move would affect local campuses like UC Merced and UC San Francisco’s Fresno Medical Education Program.

Doan said the UC will continue to “carefully monitor the rapidly evolving situation and plan ahead.”

The UC plans to reopen its campuses for on-site instruction when it’s safe to do so, “in alignment and coordination with federal, state and local health departments and authorities.”

