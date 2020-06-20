Two complaints against Trustee Terry Slatic received by Fresno Unified, district says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two pastors have made complaints against Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic, both in reference to the same off-campus meeting all three attended on March 11.

According to the district Friday, the two complaints were filed by pastors Elias Loera and D. Kevin Smith. They detail a meeting between the two pastors and Slatic at a coffee shop in Fresno.

The complaints say the three met to discuss problems within Fresno Unified. It includes the allegation that Slatic said a quarter of students need to be removed from Bullard High School and “sent back south” as a means of fixing the school. The two pastors disagreed with that proposal.

Both complaints allege that Slatic then responded to the pastor’s disagreement with fury and inappropriate language, suggesting to Pastor Loera specifically that he “go back to the barrio.”

The complaint submitted by Rev. D. Kevin Smith ends with the suggestion that Slatic should “seek counselling” and the complaint by Pasto Elias Loera with “he needs anger management help.”

In response to the complaints, Fresno Unified issued a statement on behalf of its Board of Education.

The district has investigated the complaints consistent with Board Bylaw 9323.3 and found that Trustee Major Slatic engaged in conduct that could be described as “abusive,” “disrespectful,” “personal,” and “attacking” in violation of Board Bylaw 9005 and the August 2019 Board Censure Resolution. Specifically, in the Censure Resolution Trustee Major Slatic was directed to “cease and desist from engaging in abusive and disrespectful treatment of District employees, students, fellow Trustees and members of the public. Fresno Unified School District Board of Education

The complaint submitted to Fresno Unified by Pastor Elias Loera can be viewed here and the complaint submitted by Rev. D. Kevin Smith can be viewed here.

YourCentralValley.com has reached out to Trustee Terry Slatic for his response to the accusations.

