Tulare Outlets celebrate graduating seniors through online Gift-A-Grad program

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Tulare Outlets are celebrating graduating high school seniors by holding an online Gift-A-Grad program.

People can register Central Valley High School seniors to be gifted.

“They just fill out some information about them, their name, high school, a little fun fact,” explained Kiley Arce, the Tulare Outlet’s Marketing and Special Events Manager.

Once the senior has been registered, people can select them to gift them a Tulare Outlets gift card to use at any store, restaurant, or even the Galaxy Theatre when it’s open again.

“It might seem small just giving them gift cards but it can be really exciting to see their photo online, we are going to be sharing them all over our social media, talking about them making sure people know that we are just trying to celebrate them,” Arce added.

Starting Wednesday, people will be able to go to the Tulare Outlet’s website and select one or multiple seniors to gift.

“The first 100 seniors who are gifted and chosen by people in the community will get an additional $25 from Tulare Outlets,” Arce said.

The gift cards will be handed out June 12 during a curbside celebration.

You have until May 29 to register a senior and until June 8 to gift a senior.

