FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Tulare Joint Union High School has selected a new superintendent.

Dr. Lucy Van Scyoc graduated from Tulare Union High School and attended the College of the Sequoias.

Van Scyoc then transferred to Fresno Pacific University. In 2005, she became Dean of Students at Tulare Western High School and then transitioned to Assistant Principal.

She will take over on July 1 for retiring Superintendent Tony Rodriguez.