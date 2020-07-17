Tulare County schools to remain closed and implement distance learning

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Schools within Tulare County are required to implement distance-learning learning and are not able to reopen for in-person instruction at the beginning of the school year.

Friday’s announcement comes after state officials announced distance-learning requirement applies to schools in those counties currently on the statewide county monitoring list.

“The COVID-19 virus continues to spread in Tulare County and poses a significant threat to our health and to the health of children, teachers, and school staff,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer.

“We must ensure a safe and healthy learning environment as the virus continues to spread and the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing.”

The updated school guidance documents can be found on the California Department of Public Health’s website.

