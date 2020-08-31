Tulare County art challenge focused on promoting COVID-19 safety

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Friends of Tulare County is inviting kids in grades 7 through 12 in Tulare County to participate in the “Listos CV19 Youth Media Challenge” during the month of September.

The art challenge focused on promoting COVID-19 safety guidelines in languages representing Tulare County, utilizing two categories: graphic design and video.

Kids must choose one theme hope, connection, safety, responsibility, or I wear a mask for and select at least one COVID-19 safety action in their media submission.

