Trustee Terry Slatic files a damage claim against Fresno Unified

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Unified School Board Member Terry Slatic filed a damage claim against Fresno Unified School District.

Slatic said he does not expect the district to take action against this claim, but said it will show that he exhausted all of his options before suing the school district for a censure he claims is illegal.

Slatic was censured in August 2019 after a series of incidents, including a meeting with the Bullard High School Cheer Team during which some parents claimed he intimidated students to not talk about a blackface incident on social media.

Slatic denied the accusations, and a temporary restraining order brought by one of the cheerleaders against him was denied by a judge.

All of the trustees besides Slatic voted in favor of the censure, which prohibits Slatic from attending certain meetings and requires him to have a chaperone on school campuses (besides visits with principals) until he takes anger management classes.

“Censure means we get to tell you that we condemn what you do,” said Slatic. “Perfect, that wasn’t done. What was done was trustees acting like a judge per California State Law and saying that you have to go to anger management. That is a judge. We have no judges on this board.”

Fresno Unified School District has already paid approximately $100,000 for investigations into Slatic.

Superintendent Bob Nelson said although Slatic believes he is doing the best for his district, there is a bigger picture.

“He has to meet the needs and constituents that sit immediately to the right of the dais too,” said Nelson. “A governing board member only has a part of the totality of the governing board, which is one of seven. So it has to be a collaborative structure.”

