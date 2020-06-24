Trustee Richard Atkins resigns during board meeting following controversial Facebook post

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Central Unified School Board Trustee Richard Atkins resigned Tuesday during a virtual board meeting held to discuss a controversial Facebook post he made over the weekend.

Atkins’ resignation came following approximately an hour of public comments, with a majority calling for the District 4 Trustee to step down.

The post on his personal Facebook page read “if you don’t love the country you live in, then go back to the country you or your ancestors came from.” The final line of the post included a four-letter expletive.

Atkins later apologized for the post, saying “it was not my intent to upset my community and I feel terribly that I have hurt so many of you by my insensitive comment.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.