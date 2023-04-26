MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The University of California in Merced and its graduate programs ranked among the best in the nation, officials from UC Merced announced this week.

University officials say UC Merced continues to be recognized nationally, with some of its programs, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 edition of Best Graduate Schools released on April 25.

The Best Graduate Schools rankings evaluate programs in a variety of disciplines, including business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing annually, while other disciplines and specialties in the sciences, social sciences, humanities and other areas are ranked periodically.

Overall, 10 of UC Merced’s graduate programs were ranked by U.S. News & World Report this year, and four of those placed in the nation’s top 100.

Hrant Hratchian, Vice Provost and Dean of Graduate Education.

Two graduate programs in the School of Natural Sciences rose significantly in this year’s rankings. The largest jump is the Physics Graduate Group at 113, climbing 25 spots from 138 last year. Mathematics (Applied Mathematics Graduate Group) ranked No. 125, up seven spots from 132 last year.

The other ranked science programs are chemistry (Chemistry and Chemical Biology Graduate Group) at 136 and Earth science (Quantitative and Systems Biology Graduate Group) at 98.

Also, UC Merced’s School of Engineering ranked No. 127 in the nation marking its eighth straight year in the rankings.

In the U.S. News survey, graduate programs at more than 2,000 schools with doctoral degrees were evaluated on expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students, UC Merced officials say.