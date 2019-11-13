This man will be the new superintendent of Merced City School District

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced City School District Board of Education has announced who will go on to lead the district next year.

Dr. Richard Alan “Al” Rogers, Ed.D. will begin his role as superintendent of Merced City School District on January 1, 2020. He most recently served as Deputy Superintendent for the Sacramento County Office of Education. He will replace current Merced City School District Superintendent Dr. RoseMary Parga Duran.

“Throughout my career in public education, I have enjoyed the opportunity to work closely with both students and educators, said Dr. Rogers.

“At Merced City Schools, I will look forward to continuing the work to help support pathways to success for students, teachers, support staff, administrators, and the students’ families.”

Dr. Rogers earned an Ed.D. from the University of the Pacific. He also has two master’s degrees from Chapman University: one in school administration and another in curriculum and instruction.

